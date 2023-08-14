Sachem Capital (SACH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.11.
Sachem Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.