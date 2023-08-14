Sachem Capital (SACH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.11.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

