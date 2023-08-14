Sachem Capital (SACH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.05%.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
