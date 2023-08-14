Sachem Capital (SACH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Sachem Capital stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.11.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.05%.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.