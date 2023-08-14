Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.28 or 0.00021408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $130.77 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 101% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00187843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028733 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.2826191 USD and is up 17.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.