Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Shares of SAFRF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.05. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804. Safran has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.23.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

