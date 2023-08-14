Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in July

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Saga Communications Price Performance

Shares of Saga Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.39. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Saga Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

See Also

