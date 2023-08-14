Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday.

SAPIF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

