Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAPIF

Saputo Trading Up 0.8 %

SAPIF traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.