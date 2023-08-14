Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPIF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAPIF
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.