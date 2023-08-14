Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAPIF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

SAPIF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.06. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $28.03.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

