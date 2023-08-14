Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.97. Savara shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 33,117 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,151,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,923.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,151,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,923.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 37,124 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $97,636.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,201,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 426,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,680 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 490,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

