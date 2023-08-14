Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.97. Savara shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 33,117 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SVRA
Insider Transactions at Savara
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 490,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Savara Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Savara
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Draft Kings Proves a Strong Offense is the Best Defense
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.