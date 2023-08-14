Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,970 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 11,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,017. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.54. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

