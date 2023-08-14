Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.45. 282,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,853. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

