Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. abrdn plc raised its position in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,818. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

