Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $225.27. 129,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,043. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $226.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

