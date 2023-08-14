Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $335,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.18. 60,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.