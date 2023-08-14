Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,741 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $22,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TECK traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. 656,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

