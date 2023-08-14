Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $51.90 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $51,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.68. 73,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,497. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

