Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 2.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,233,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,898,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $935,050,000 after buying an additional 1,134,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.39. 171,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,353. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $62.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

