Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,721 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 3.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

QSR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

