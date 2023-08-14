Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,188 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 3.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Gildan Activewear worth $41,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,851. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

