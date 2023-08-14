Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 0.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 156.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 122.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 282,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,423. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

