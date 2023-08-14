Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Short Interest Down 28.8% in July

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schneider National by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 373,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

