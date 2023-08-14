Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Position Reduced by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.0% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

SCHR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,762. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

