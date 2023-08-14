Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.90. 416,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

