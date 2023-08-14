Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 309,093 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 47,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,200. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

