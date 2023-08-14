Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHB stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

