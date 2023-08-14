Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Trimmed by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 181,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,756. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.