Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Science 37 Stock Down 18.2 %
Shares of SNCE stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.29. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.
About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
