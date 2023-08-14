Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in July

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Science 37 Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.29. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 77.11% and a negative net margin of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science 37 by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Science 37 by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,658,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,023,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science 37 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science 37 by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 353,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Science 37 by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,766,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

