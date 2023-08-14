SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,246 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 875.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 1,029,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SciPlay by 732.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SciPlay

SciPlay Company Profile

(Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.