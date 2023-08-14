Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
SEB opened at $3,621.22 on Thursday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,242.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,816.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Seaboard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Seaboard by 37.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
