Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.19 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $1,467.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00191668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00049952 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00230812 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,225.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

