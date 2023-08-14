Secret Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $952.09 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00187097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028670 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0021968 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $380.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

