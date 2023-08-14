Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SIGIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

About Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

