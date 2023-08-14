SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNES. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of SenesTech to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

SenesTech Price Performance

SenesTech stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. 45,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.51). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 813.27% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

