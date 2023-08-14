ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 267 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $137,176.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,831,139 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW traded up $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

