Shentu (CTK) Price Tops $0.59

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $55.39 million and $2.16 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 123,373,050 coins and its circulating supply is 93,144,324 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

