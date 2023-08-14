SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SHLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 1,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521. SHL Telemedicine has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About SHL Telemedicine

(Get Free Report)

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG; and Cardio Beeper 12/12, a hand-held ECG transmitter device for personal use that transmits a full ECG reading to the monitoring center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHL Telemedicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHL Telemedicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.