SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SHL Telemedicine Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:SHLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. 1,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521. SHL Telemedicine has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About SHL Telemedicine
