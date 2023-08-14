Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Boosted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,570,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

