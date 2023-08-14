Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 700 ($8.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 670.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 753.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.88. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 585.20 ($7.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,061.07 ($13.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

About Watches of Switzerland Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It offers its products through transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.