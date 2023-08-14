Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Rises By 69.8%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,079. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

