Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 20.8%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.2 %

BBSI traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,625. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $641.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barrett Business Services

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.