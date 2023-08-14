Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Rises By 53.6%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dawson James lowered Bluejay Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Down 3.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJDX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $8.05 on Monday. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

