Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Expands By 42.6%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 290,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 287,451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 124,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,698. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

