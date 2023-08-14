Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Decreases By 20.0%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 891.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

