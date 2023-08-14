Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Drops By 20.7%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cepton Stock Down 11.6 %
CPTN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 755,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,465. The company has a market cap of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Cepton has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.76.
In other news, CEO Jun Pei sold 250,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,704,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,049,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
