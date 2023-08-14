Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Drops By 20.7%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cepton Stock Down 11.6 %

CPTN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 755,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,465. The company has a market cap of $113.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Cepton has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.76.

Get Cepton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jun Pei sold 250,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,704,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,049,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cepton

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cepton by 625.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cepton by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cepton by 420.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 423,804 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cepton

About Cepton

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.