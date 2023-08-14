Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Decreases By 53.7%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 1,644,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Down 5.9 %

CILJF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,483. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

About China Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.