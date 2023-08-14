Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Drops By 50.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $216.98. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65. Christian Dior has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $243.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

