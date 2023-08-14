Short Interest in Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Drops By 50.0%

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Christian Dior stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $216.98. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65. Christian Dior has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $243.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07.
Christian Dior Company Profile
