Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 41.9%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coffee stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.38. 2,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,414. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

