Short Interest in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Drops By 33.3%

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNDB opened at $10.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Get Concord Acquisition Corp III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDB. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter valued at $933,000.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.