Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Decreases By 28.7%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,970,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 20,997,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 6.8 %

CICOF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

