Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Expands By 53.4%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.82 on Monday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.80.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

