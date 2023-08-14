Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Increases By 53.2%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Data I/O Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.01. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 353,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Featured Articles

